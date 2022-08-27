SSA to hold Sindh ranking event every month

KARACHI: Sindh Squash Association (SSA) has decided to organise a Sindh ranking event every month with prize money of Rs50,000.

President SSA Adnan Asad announced this at the closing ceremony of a national junior event recently.

In this regard, the association has planned four events in the remaining months of the current year.

The 2nd Sindh Ranking Open Squash Championship will be held in September for juniors.

The 3rd Sindh Ranking Open Squash Championship for seniors will be held in October. The 4th Sindh Ranking Open Squash Championship for juniors will be held in November.

The 5th Sindh Ranking Open Squash Championship for juniors will be held in December.

The first of these events was organised by the association in May this year.