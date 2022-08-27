Jorge Milchberg, known for ‘El Condor Pasa’ passes away

Paris: The musician and composer Jorge Milchberg, best known for his 1960s arrangement of the Andean melody "El Condor Pasa", has died in Paris at the age of 93, the Argentinian embassy said on Friday.
Milchberg was born in Buenos Aires in 1928 to Polish parents, and had lived in France since 1955. He died on August 20, but his death was not announced until Friday by his family and the embassy.
A classically-trained pianist, Milchberg was also a world-renowned player of the charango, an Andean plucked-string guitar. He was the founder of Los Incas -- also known as Urubamba -- an iconic Andean music group founded in the 1950s.
