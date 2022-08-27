 
Saturday August 27, 2022
Newspost

Billing victims

August 27, 2022

Recently, government of Sindh decided to deduct five days’ salary of government employees so that it can donate to the flood relief fund. Undoubtedly, Sindh is in crisis, but this deduction is not the right move.

The Sindh government must know that the government employees have also been affected by the recent floods. Therefore, the Sindh government should appeal to the federal government, NGOs and neighbouring countries to provide funds instead.

Javed Ali Rustmani

Dadu

