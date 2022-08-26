FIA discovers three hidden accounts of PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has unearthed three more hidden accounts of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).
According to the FIA authorities, these accounts were used for transferring funds from the Wootton Cricket Club. Huge amounts were funnelled into Pakistan from abroad through these accounts, says a media report.
Quoting sources in the FIA, the report said Tariq Shafi — a close friend of Imran Khan and major PTI financier of PTI and SKMT — established the Insaf Trust. The investigating agency has frozen the accounts of Tariq Shafi and summoned him for questioning.
ISLAMABAD: The presidential address to the joint sitting of parliament before the commencement of the next session of...
PESHAWAR: The Election Appellate Tribunal on Thursday rejected an objection to the nomination papers of Pakistan...
KABUL: The Taliban have not found the body of Ayman al-Zawahiri and are continuing investigations, group spokesperson...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis may face more suspensions of internet service in the near future as the country deals with...
MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said majority of Gillani family elders...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Pakistan Peoples Party leader Manzoor Wasan to contest the...
Comments