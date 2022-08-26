FIA discovers three hidden accounts of PTI

Board outside FIA building in Karachi. Photo file

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has unearthed three more hidden accounts of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

According to the FIA authorities, these accounts were used for transferring funds from the Wootton Cricket Club. Huge amounts were funnelled into Pakistan from abroad through these accounts, says a media report.

Quoting sources in the FIA, the report said Tariq Shafi — a close friend of Imran Khan and major PTI financier of PTI and SKMT — established the Insaf Trust. The investigating agency has frozen the accounts of Tariq Shafi and summoned him for questioning.