Friday August 26, 2022
Same plate, more mouths

August 26, 2022

The population of Pakistan is growing rapidly, but the same cannot be said of our natural and economic resources. More people and less access to resources causes poverty and crime.

Due to cultural taboos, population control and family planning, which would reduce the burden on our resources, are not discussed openly in major forums. The government must raise awareness of family planning among the public, if we are to have a sustainable future.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu

