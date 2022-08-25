HEC halts admissions to varsity

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday issued a student alert announcing that it had halted admissions for students to a private university. In a statement released on Twitter, the Higher Education Commission said it had stopped the admissions of the Isra University in all disciplines from Fall 2022.

It said it would include all admissions, including medical colleges, in the principal seat in Hyderabad, Karachi, and Islamabad. The regulator said that admissions would remain suspended until the resolution of the ongoing crisis — without mentioning what the crisis was.