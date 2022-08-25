HEC halts admissions to varsity

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday issued a student alert announcing that it had halted admissions for students to a private university. In a statement released on Twitter, the Higher Education Commission said it had stopped the admissions of the Isra University in all disciplines from Fall 2022.
It said it would include all admissions, including medical colleges, in the principal seat in Hyderabad, Karachi, and Islamabad. The regulator said that admissions would remain suspended until the resolution of the ongoing crisis — without mentioning what the crisis was.
Rawalpindi :The increasing number of confirmed patients of dengue fever being reported from Rawalpindi district and...
Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory administration has sealed seven milk shops and a food processing factory...
Islamabad: The UK-based Professional Training Institute organised the Subject Leadership Certificate programme to help...
Rawalpindi: Neither banks nor Islamabad Electric Supply Company was ready to provide any kind of relief to the public...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority on Wednesday termed as bogus and baseless the letter being...
It has been decided by the PTI leadership that elected members wouldn’t take oath
Comments