Imran’s tirade against Pak delegation in Qatar earns public ire

ISLAMABAD: A tirade of abuse launched by PTI chairman Imran Khan against the Pakistani delegation on a visit to Qatar during Haripur public gathering on Wednesday did not go down well with the public as they expressed severe criticism on social media.

The successful culmination of the maiden visit of the Prime Minister to Qatar has irked the PTI head since Shahbaz Sharif managed to secure $3 billion investment from the rulers of Qatar for various sectors in Pakistan.

Qatar has consented to make huge investment in Karachi and Islamabad international airports and agreed to provide much-needed LNG to Pakistan on average three to four tonnes per day. Besides, the two brotherly countries have also reached an understanding to be partner in security system for FIFA World Cup-2022 where the official ball to be used for the matches will be supplied by Pakistan.

Expressing their disapproval for the language used by Imran, the social media users pointed out that the top military leadership was part of the Prime Minister’s delegation. The military leadership has been playing a crucial role in salvaging country’s economy from crisis since the PTI government was to power. The presence of military leadership helped the visit a great success. The leadership had also visited important affluent countries’ capitals in a bid to seek fiscal assistance and made a break through in their efforts.

The unwarranted diatribe on the part of Imran Khan is nothing but an unethical and unacceptable attitude contrary to the national interest, said the public using social media. The malicious campaign against the country’s Prime Minister at a time when he was on a foreign visit to secure financial benefits for the country was not at all in the interest of the country, reacted the social media users.

Ironically, the opposition for Pakistan’s economic well-being was not coming from an enemy country, rather a person who himself had remained the chief executive of the country was resorting to such undesirable acts, which could not be condoned, they added.

They also reminded that when Imran Khan as prime minister visited foreign countries, he aggressively used foul language against his political opponents back at home. Even, at that point of time, no political opponents of him responded in the same coin, keeping in view that Imran was representing the country abroad and such reaction would be against national interest, norms and ethics.