ETC registration remains open till Sept 9 for USAT Batch-II

Islamabad : The Education Testing Council (ETC), HEC has announced that its portal etc.hec.gov.pk will remain open until September 9, 2022 midnight for the second batch of students who wish to take the Undergraduate Studies Admission Test (USAT).
Their USAT will be tentatively held on September 18, 2022. It is pertinent to mention here that ETC, as advertised nationwide on July 24, 2022 has tentatively scheduled the USAT for September 4, 2022 for the first batch of students. The registration process for the Batch-I was closed on August 19, 2022.
The ETC will keep its online registration portal open until September 9, 2022 in order to facilitate further registrations for the upcoming USAT Batch-II.
Accordingly, the test for Batch-II is tentatively scheduled for September 18, 2022.
The ETC conducts USAT for admission at the undergraduate level in universities operating all over Pakistan. The USAT is designed on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) pattern and covers all known disciplines of Engineering, Medicine (Allied Health), IT, Management and Social Sciences at the undergraduate entry level.
The students after qualifying respective USAT would stand eligible to all relevant universities like the SAT. The students who have passed the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or equivalent/grade 12 education and those who have appeared in the final examination and awaiting results can apply for USAT.
The ETC conducts the USAT in six categories based on relevant academic streams, including USAT-E for Pre-Engineering, USAT-M for Pre-Medical, USAT-A for Arts & Humanities, USAT-CS for Computer
Science, USAT-GS for General Science, and USAT-Com for Commerce.
