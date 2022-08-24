Navy’s rescue, relief operations continue in Sindh’s flood-hit areas

The Pakistan Navy’s wide-scale humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations continue in far-flung rural areas of Sindh.

The operations are under way in Sujawal, Jati, Said Pur, Sahto Goth, Lothio Goth, Jamali Goth, Mallah Goth, Panhwar Goth, Urki, Uthal, Lakhra, Mureed Khoso, Pir Jhalu, Keti Bandar, Shah Bandar, Chuhar Jamali, Ghotki, Pir Dino Shah, Saindad Alyani, Mirpurkhas and other areas of the province, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Navy on Tuesday.

Pakistan Navy personnel rescued locals stranded inside flooded homes and shifted them to safer locations. De-flooding operations have been paced up in different areas by rescue teams. Moreover, free medical camps have been established at Jati and Pir Dino Shah to provide first aid and free medical facilities to the locals.

Dedicated teams of doctors and paramedical staff are providing treatment and free medicines to the aggrieved populace in these areas. Pakistan Navy troops have distributed ration bags, fresh drinking water and household items, including medicines, to the affected people.

The Pakistan Navy, along with civil administration and various philanthropist organisations, is providing continuous assistance to the flood-stricken people while transitioning to the rehabilitation operation in the worst-affected areas. “The relief operation in Sindh is a practical manifestation of the PN’s resolve to extend all-out support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.”