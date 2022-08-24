Another case against Imran registered

PTI chairman Imran Khan. —file photo

ISLAMABAD: Police have registered another case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other top party leaders for violating Section 144 in the capital. The PTI had held a rally on August 20 in the capital to protest the arrest of Shahbaz Gill despite a ban on public gatherings exceeding four persons under Section 144. The first information report (FIR) was lodged by the Aabpara police station on August 22.

Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed Khan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Asad Umar, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Awan, Faisal Vawda, Shahzad Wasim, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Shibli Faraz, Fawad Chaudhry, Saifullah Khan Niazi, Shehryar Afridi, Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Asad Qaiser, Zaheer Abbas Khokar and Ghulam Sarwar are the other PTI leaders nominated in the FIR.