Toronto snow emergency: Schools closed amid massive winter storm

A powerful winter storm sweeping through the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area has forced widespread school closures and transportation cancellations, as Environment Canada warns that 60 centimetres or more of snow could fall in parts of the region.

School boards began announcing closures early Sunday evening as the forecast worsened.

Environment Canada said the heavy snowfall would arrive overnight and continue into Monday, creating dangerous travel conditions across the GTHA.

The Toronto District School Board announced that all “schools, sites and administrative buildings (including Child Care centres) will be closed to students and most staff.”

The board also said secondary exams scheduled for Monday will be postponed and that schools will provide further details directly to students and families.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board confirmed it is closing all schools and board sites on Monday.

“Bus transportation, childcare centres, before-and after-school programs, and permits are also cancelled,” the board said in a statement.

The board added that exams scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled for January 29, while exams set for January 27 and January 28 will proceed as planned.

In York Region, both major boards announced closures. The York Catholic District School Board said all schools will be closed Monday, with secondary exams rescheduled to Thursday.

The York Region District School Board also confirmed that all schools and board locations will be closed to students.

Officials are urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and monitor weather updates as the storm continues.