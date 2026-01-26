Where is Super Bowl 2026? All you need to know about historic NFL game

The countdown is on for the NFL’s biggest night, and fans now know exactly where Super Bowl 2026 will be played.

Super Bowl LX will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, placing the championship game in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area.

The stadium is home to the San Francisco 49ers and was selected by the league as the host venue for the milestone 60th edition of the Super Bowl.

The game is scheduled for Sundya, February 8, 2026, with kickoff set for 6:30pm ET.

Levi’s Stadium, which seats roughly 68,500 fans, is widely regarded as one of the most technologically advanced and environmentally sustainable venues in professional sports.

The year 2026 will be especially significant for the region, as the Bay Area is also set to host matches during the FIFA World Cup and celebrate San Francisco’s 250th anniversary.

Beyond the game itself, “Super Bowl Week” will bring large-scale events across the region, including fan experiences and the NFL Honors ceremony.

The halftime show will feature a performance by Bad Bunny, adding to the entertainment buzz surrounding the game.

Local officials estimate the economic impact of Super Bowl 2026 could exceed $250 million, benefiting tourism and businesses across Santa Clara, San Jose and San Francisco.