Meghan Markle desires Princess Lilibet to explore THIS hobby

Meghan Markle is hoping Princess Lilibet takes on a sweet habit from her mom.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was has been a Girl Scout back in the days, gushes over a legacy that she leaves for her daughter.

Speaking at this year's Sundance Film Festival, Meghan said: "It really embeds such great values from the get-go. I was a Girl Scout, my mom was a troupe leader, and I think the value of friendship, of being dedicated to a goal as you can see that in 'Cookie Queens', it’s so reflective of how these girls stick with something that’s important to them and don’t give up."

Earlier, she told Deadline about her hobby: "And self-belief is an integral value that comes with being a Girl Scout."

She added: "I think we’ll continue to explore whatever feels right.

Speaking further of her friend, Alysa Nahmias, who has also made a documentary on the subject, Meghan added: "Alysa [the director] is a mum of a daughter, and I think for both of us working on this project it’s been incredibly special as parents, as mothers to be able to see something our girls will be able to enjoy and watch as well."