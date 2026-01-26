King Charles accused of taking brutal approach in punishing Andrew

King Charles reportedly shocked royal watchers as he took “brutal” approach in dealing with his “disgraced” brother Andrew.

According to a royal expert, the monarch took a tougher approach than many expected in punishing Andrew over his past ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking with GB News, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said it was necessary that Charles removed Andrew of his royal titles.

In October 2025, Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew, now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, would be stripped of his royal titles.

The same announcement revealed that he has been asked to vacate the Royal Lodge, a property he has been living in for the past 20 years.

Describing the move as harsh but necessary, the expert said Charles acted because of the uncertainty around what the Epstein files might reveal.

"I think [the King] is acting in the way that he feels appropriate, which was more brutal than a lot of people expected,” Fitzwilliams said.

"He removed the title of prince. Some people speculated that it wouldn't happen. I think that this was necessary given the circumstances."

"It appeared belated because [the Epstein Files] had gone on for so many years in different ways," he continued.

"It's been very difficult for the King because he does not know what is going to be released. The humiliation is unique, but it really has piled it on."