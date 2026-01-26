Sports

Ben Kindel scores twice for Penguins amid cheering friends and family in emotional Vancouver return

Ben Kindel was playing in front of a large group of friends and family and made the most of the moment.

By The News Digital
January 26, 2026
Ben Kindel scores twice for Penguins amid cheering friends and family in emotional Vancouver return

Ben Kindel delivered a memorable performance in his return to Vancouver on Sunday, scoring two goals to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

The 18-year-old rookie, a Coquitlam native, was playing in front of a large group of friends and family and made the most of the moment.

Kindel entered the game having gone 19 games without a goal but snapped that drought midway through the second period with a deft tip to give Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead.

He added his second goal roughly nine minutes later, unleashing a heavy shot that extended the Penguins’ advantage and sparked a loud reaction from both his personal cheering section and the Vancouver crowd.

The victory completed an undefeated four-game Western road trip for Pittsburgh and improved the club’s record to 11-2-2 since the holiday break.

The Penguins carried a 3-0 lead into the second intermission before Vancouver pushed back with two goals in the third period.

With his two-goal night, Kindel now has 10 goals and 22 points through his first 48 NHL games, turning a quiet stretch into a standout homecoming.

More From Sports News