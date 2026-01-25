Australian Open 2026: Stan Wawrinka receives emotional farewell tribute

Stan Wawrinka played his final match at the Australian Open, concluding a career at Melbourne Park with a dynamic blend of excitement, courage, and hilarity.

The 40-year-old Swiss legend said goodbye at the very site of his first Grand Slam triumph in 2014.

The incredible 2014 champion was treated to a standing ovation and a special on-court ceremony that encapsulated his persona: world-class yet deeply human.

Stan became the oldest man to reach the third round of the Australian Open since the legendary Ken Rosewall in 1978. His performance transcended the four-set defeat as he unleashed his signature “backhand missiles”, pushing the 28-year-old Fritz to the limit.

He won his Junior French Open title in 2003 and his first ATP tournament in Umag in 2006. Stan's breakthrough occurred when he won his first Grand Slam at the 2014 Australian Open, followed by the French Open in 2015 and the US Open in 2016.

Melbourne Park has seen its last Wawrinka backhand, but his farewell continues. Currently ranked No.139, he is positioning for one final push into the Top 100 before his ultimate retirement at the end of the 2026 season.