Carson Beck girlfriend rumours explained amid CFP championship run

As Carson Beck prepares to lead the Miami Hurricanes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff National Championship, attention has again turned to his personal life off the field.

Beck’s dating history has drawn interest since his transfer from Georgia to Miami. He previously dated influencer and former Miami basketball player Hanna Cavinder for about a year before the two split in April 2025.

The breakup quickly became public and appeared tense. Shortly afterward, Cavinder posted a TikTok using the Tate McRae song bloodonmyhands, prompting speculation among fans about the nature of the split.

Beck later addressed the situation in an interview with ESPN, acknowledging that he made mistakes and expressing frustration about dealing with personal matters in the public eye.

According to ESPN, the former couple was not on speaking terms as of October 2025.

More recently, Beck became the subject of online rumours linking him to Abella Danger.

A post on X in late December went viral, gaining significant attention and fueling speculation about a possible relationship.

However, there is no evidence to support the claim.

Neither Beck nor Danger has commented publicly, and the account that sparked the rumour included a disclaimer in its bio stating: “Everything I do is satire.”