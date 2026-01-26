Seattle Seahawks edge Los Angeles Rams to win NFC title, advancing to Super Bowl

The Seattle Seahawks are headed to the Super Bowl after beating the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in a tightly contested NFC Championship showdown on Sunday.

The matchup between NFC West rivals lived up to expectations delivering a physical, high-intensity game .

The Seahawks capitalized on third downs and took advantage of a costly Rams special teams turnover, which proved to be a turning point in the game.

Kenneth Walker opened the scoring with a rushing touchdown as the Rams settled for early field goals.

Los Angeles eventually got back in the game with Matthew Stafford connecting with Kyren Williams to give the Rams a 13-10 lead.

Seattle responded before halftime, driving down the field to regain a 17-13 advantage at the break.

The second half opened with momentum swinging firmly toward Seattle. After forcing a Rams punt, the Seahawks recovered a fumble on the return, setting up a short field and a touchdown that extended the lead to 24-13.

Los Angeles stayed within striking distance as Stafford hit Davante Adams for a score, cutting the deficit to four.

Los Angeles had one final opportunity to complete the comeback, but Seattle’s defense held on fourth down before running out the clock.

The Seahawks now advance to Super Bowl LX.