Puka Nacua salary breakdown explained as Rams star eyes major extension

Puka Nacua has quickly become one of the most recognizable young stars in the NFL, and his breakout production with the Los Angeles Rams has also drawn attention to the value of his current contract.

According to Spotrac, Nacua signed a four-year $4,084,977 rookie contract with the Rams in 2023.

The deal includes a signing bonus of $244,976, which is fully guaranteed. Overall, the contract carries an average annual value of $1,021,244.

For the current season Nacua is set to earn a base salary of $915,000. His cap hit for the year sits at $976,244, while the dead cap value on his deal is listed at $183,732.

The contract has been widely viewed as one of the league’s biggest bargains.

Nacua led the Rams during the 2025 season with 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, proving himself as the team’s top offensive weapon and one of the NFL’s most productive wide receivers.

His performance has significantly outpaced the financial terms of his rookie deal.

Because of that production, expectations are already building around a future extension. Nacua is eligible for a new contract ahead of the 2026 season, and league observers believe the Rams will move quickly to secure him long term.

When that deal arrives, Nacua is expected to rank among the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL, reflecting his rapid rise and importance to the Rams offense.