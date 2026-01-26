Erin Andrews's fur coat takes centre stage during Seahawks vs Rams game

Erin Andrews once again became a talking point during the NFL playoffs, this time for her fashion choice on the sideline during the NFC Championship game broadcast on Fox.

Andrews, who had already drawn attention earlier in the postseason for a bold fur coat, made another statement Sunday while covering the matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams.

The coat featured dark brown fur lining that ran from the neck down the front, making it noticeably more dramatic than typical sideline outerwear.

With temperatures expected to dip into the low 30s by the end of the game in Seattle, Andrews appeared well prepared for the cold conditions.

Her style has become a recurring topic during the playoffs, especially as she balances staying warm with making confident, eye-catching fashion choices.

Andrews’s coats have consistently stood out during nationally televised games, adding an extra layer of attention beyond the action on the field.

Sunday’s broadcast also marked Andrews’s final NFL game of the season. Fox does not carry the Super Bowl, which will air on NBC, making the NFC Championship her last appearance of the year in an NFL playoff setting.