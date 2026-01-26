Who is Sam Darnold's fiancée Katie Hoofnagle? Inside Seahawks QB’s love life

As the Seattle Seahawks advance to the Super Bowl in the 2026 NFL postseason, quarterback Sam Darnold is drawing attention not only for his play on the field but also for his life off it.

As Seattle edged Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship tonight, interest has grown around Darnold’s relationship status and whether the veteran quarterback is married.

Darnold is not married, but he is engaged to longtime partner Katie Hoofnagle.

The couple announced their engagement in July 2025 after Darnold proposed in California, sharing the news in a joint Instagram post.

According to an online wedding registry, the pair are set to tie the knot on April 3, 2026.

In a March 2025 interview with Us Weekly, Darnold spoke openly about Hoofnagle’s influence and support during his NFL journey.

“You know, the fact that she just understands it. She’s a former athlete herself, and just gets kind of the grind of everything. When I just want to chill, she’s very up for that, especially during the season,” he told the outlet.

“She’s great. She’s always been my biggest supporter. And I love her, and I thank her for that all the time,” he added.

Hoofnagle works as a marketing specialist at Renvio, a healthcare software company focused on dialysis services.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she joined the company in 2024 and transitioned into her current role in July 2025.

She previously worked in mortgage services in North Carolina and graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2020 with a degree in marketing.