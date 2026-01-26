Zayn Malik reveals who inspired him to write new album

Zayn Malik says his fans are who inspired his upcoming album.

The 33-year-old singer recently gave the crowd a shoutout on stage during his Las Vegas residency, revealing that their reactions during his live performances pushed him to write the record within two weeks.

"I was thinking about the reactions on stage and the things that you guys were vibing out to when I was performing. So I went home, and I wrote this whole record in, like, two weeks. So thanks for that – you guys inspired me to write this record. I’m not allowed to tell you the name yet," he told the audience.

Malik also explained the creative process behind his new music, saying he paid close attention to what fans responded to most while he was performing.

In a recent interview, the former One Direction star spoke about other major influences on his music, including Eminem.

Malik previously said watching 8 Mile while growing up in Bradford left a lasting impact on him, as he related to the rapper’s background and the obstacles he overcame.

"I remember watching Eight Mile for the first time when I was growing up in Bradford, and that movie inspired me. It felt like he was growing up in a similar environment to me. The things he overcame and did were incredibly inspiring. Eminem will always be one of the top rappers in my book," he told BBC Radio 1.

Malik also reflected on his early career, recalling that Mario’s Let Me Love You was the song that helped launch his journey. He revealed he practiced the track for a year before auditioning for The X Factor in 2010, calling it the song that “changed my life.”