Sarah Ferguson was secretly 'jealous' of Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein friendship

Sarah Ferguson was reportedly worried about Andrew’s association to Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Duchess of York was suspicious of Andrew’s links with the convicted sex trafficker and feared their bond had become dangerous.

Royal author Andrew Lownie wrote: "Fergie and a lot of other people who love Andrew believe that this friendship with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein has become really dangerous."

He continued that Fergie harboured feeling of "jealousy that she had lost her influence over Andrew".

Fergie also had a "growing concern about the company her ex-husband was keeping and how it was impacting her own reputation - and money-making opportunities in America".

Meanwhile, insiders believed that Epstein was "using [Andrew] for his name and access". They added: "He is so innocent and naive that he doesn't realise they have ulterior motives".