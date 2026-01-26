How Prince Harry has felt 'exposed' his entire life, expert reveals

Prince Harry and Brooklyn Beckham have turned against their families for a prominent reason, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex and the budding chef have greatly suffered from low self esteem and want to take back control of their lives.

Royal commentator, Afua Acheampong-Hagan, told the Mirror, "You've got two powerful families that want to protect their brands, two sons who have just decided to do what they want, who have married a woman that they love. Two sons who have decided to speak their truth and not keep the secrets and they've decided to lift that gilded curtain and they both don't seem to mind if that goes nuclear and good for them."

"Growing up in the public eye can have an enormous impact on our sense of identity and self-esteem," explains Georgina Sturmer, MBACP Accredited Counsellor, Lecturer and Clinical Supervisor.

"Knowing that our appearance and movements are documented and shared for the world to see can leave us feeling exposed and anxious. Especially if we have had no control over the way in which our lives are shared, which is the often the case if we are born into this type of celebrity or fame,” she noted.