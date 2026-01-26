Meghan Markle spills favourite cookie flavour as girl scout

Meghan Markle is opening up about her favourite flavour of cookies as she recalls her days as a girl scout.

The Duchess of Sussex, who made her first joint apearance with Prince Harry in 2026, said at the Sundance Film Festival that she chrishes her days in the community.

“I’m a Thin Mints,” she said with a smile. “It’s such a classic. And as a Girl Scout, it was always the one that sold the fastest, so I think you remember it for that reason too.” As for the long-debated freezer question, she added, “I don’t know if you’re supposed to, but it’s certainly a nice plus!”

Meghan was especially supporting friends Alyssa Nahmias as she prepared for the screening of Cookie Queens over the weekend.

“For me as a mom — and with my kids asking me to make a film that they and their friends would really want to watch — I hope it sparks conversations about what it means to grow up today, and opens up questions that can be difficult to have,” Nahmias said. “About the pressures that kids can feel from parents and society, especially girls — how we’re perceived, what our value is, and how we participate in the economy and in society.”