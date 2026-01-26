Meghan Markle celebrates standing ovation at Sundance for 'Cookie Queens'

Meghan Markle is sharing some behind-the-scenes glimpses of her surprise red carpet appearance at the Sundance Film Festival.

Meghan took to her Instagram account on Sunday to offer a few insights into her first outing with Prince Harry of 2026 at the Film Festival in Park City, Utah, to support the new documentary Cookie Queens, in which the pair serve as executive producers.

In the first slide the Duchess of Sussex posted a collage video which began with a green poster of the doc, red carpet snaps of Harry and Meghan with the crew of the film, an image of a text on a theater screen reading "executive producers; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Harry, Duke of Sussex", a tribute to Archewell Productions and a few photos of Meghan greeting young scouts girls.

The video ended with a video clip of pine trees decorated with fairy lights.

In the next slide, she posted a clip from the screening, as the audience can be seen giving a standing ovation.

The documentary holds a special place for Meghan as she herself served as a Girl Scout in her childhood in California.

“As a former Girl Scout myself, with my mom as my troop leader, I have a personal affinity for this film,” the Duchess of Sussex told Deadline.

She continued, “I’m proud that all our conversations and collaboration have led to Archewell Productions partnering with this award-winning team to executive produce this incredibly captivating documentary.”

“When we first viewed the early footage, it was immediately something we wanted to be involved in,” the Cookie Queen's executive producer notes.

“The creative point of view, the edgy yet humanizing tone, and the glimpse behind the scenes of such a nostalgic — and also modern — tradition of Girl Scout Cookie season are absolutely irresistible," Meghan added at the event.