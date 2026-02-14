Sarah Ferguson is 'persona non grata', Prince William makes it clear to everyone

“Fergie and Andrew are so radioactive at this point that they could topple the whole monarchy.”

Royal insiders have confirmed that Prince William does not want to ever see the face of her former aunt Sarah Ferguson.

According to a report by the In Touch Weekly, the royal sources claimed, “William’s made it clear to everyone that Sarah is persona non grata. He doesn’t want to ever see her face again.”

The fresh claims came days after former Duke of York Andrew moved out of the Royal Lodge.

Last year, Sarah and Andrew were stripped of their royal titles over their links to Epstein — despite both repeatedly denying any wrongdoing.

There are also rumours, Sarah Ferguson has also left the country and hiding in Portugal.

However, the sources further told the outlet, “Sarah has always claimed that she cut ties with Epstein, that she was only close to him before she realized the sort of creep he was, but the truth is finally out and it’s beyond damning.”

“Things are looking more depraved by the day.”

The close confidant added, “Fergie and Andrew are so radioactive at this point that they could topple the whole monarchy.”

“But William is hellbent on making sure that doesn’t happen, and that means keeping both Andrew and Sarah far, far away.”

The U.S. Department of Justice recently released additional files related to Jeffrey Epstein, and Sarah Ferguson's name came up multiple times.