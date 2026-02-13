Palace reacts to shocking reports of King Charles funding Andrew’s £12m settlement

King Charles did not help pay the settlement made by his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, to Virginia Giuffre, a source close to the King has claimed.

The payment, believed to be about £12 million, was made in 2022 to settle a civil sexual assault case linked to Andrew’s association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Giuffre alleged that Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was 17, claiming she had been trafficked to London by Epstein.

Andrew paid her to settle the civil sexual assault claim and has since denied any wrongdoing and stated he does not recall meeting her.

According to GB News, Buckingham Palace has noted that Charles had no part in the settlement and dismissed reports suggesting he gave £1.5 million toward it.

It was earlier revealed by The Sun that of the total loan Andrew got, around $2 million of it came from Charles when he was Prince of Wales.

A source told the publication that most of the money for the settlement actually came from the late Queen Elizabeth II.



This comes after Charles made a public statement on ongoing Andrew issues, saying he would assist police as they investigate the allegations involving the former Duke of York.



“The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct," the statement read.

It added, “While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect."