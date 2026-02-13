Prince William's true feelings for Sarah Ferguson exposed amid Epstein scandal

Prince William’s reported dislike of Sarah Ferguson dates back to her 2010 “cash for access” scandal.

The royal insiders have revealed Prince William’s true feelings for former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson amid Epstein scandal, surrounding her and Andrew.

According to a report by the Woman’s Day, the palace insiders claim William’s feelings toward Sarah Ferguson are far from warm.

Moreover, the palace sources told royal expert Andrew Lownie, the Prince of Wales has held deep frustration toward both Sarah and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for years.

The close confidant said, “There have been tensions between [William and Andrew] for years, partly occasioned by Andrew being rude about Kate, and William has long worked behind the scenes to evict his uncle from Royal Lodge. He thinks Andy is abusing the property and his privilege there. He also loathes Sarah Ferguson.”

The source further said William is eager for change.

“William can’t wait for the day when Charles throws them both out,” the insiders said.

“If Charles doesn’t, I guarantee you the first thing William does when he eventually becomes king is to get them evicted.”

Also, the report says part of William’s reported dislike of Sarah dates back to her 2010 “cash for access” scandal.

Sarah was allegedly filmed offering access to Andrew for £500,000 to an undercover reporter posing as a businessman.

The fallout was significant, and the following year the former Duchess was not invited to William’s wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.