Prince Harry lands Meghan Markle in fresh trouble amid 'emotional' distance in marriage

Prince Harry has apparently left his wife Meghan Markle in fresh trouble amid claims of ‘emotional distance in the marriage’.

According to a report by the Heat World, the Duke is eager to reconcile with his father King Charles and also wants to spend more time in the UK. However, Meghan simply doesn’t want to be there with Harry.

Meghan is supportive of Prince Harry’s plan, but “it’s likely to lead to serious emotional distance in the marriage.”

Archie and Lilibet doting father has publicly declared that he would like to reconcile with his father King Charles and other royals, though Meghan is said to be more hesitant.

Hence, Meghan and Harry’s friends have suggested the marriage isn't all it seems.

Amid these reports, Meghan is said to be striving to release a tell-all memoir, but Harry, has allegedly been blocking that opportunity.

For the Duchess, the opportunity to drop a tell-all memoir is reportedly a means to “reclaim her story.”

However, the royal source claims Harry “is pushing back with everything he has,” to block his wife, Markle, from releasing a tell-all memoir.

The insider said in Harry’s mind, it wouldn’t just reopen old wounds, “It could permanently close the door on any hope of reconciliation with his family.”