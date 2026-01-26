How Kate Middleton will be a 'different' Queen that Camilla, insiders reveal

Kate Middleton is set to change the Royal Family for the near future, says a new article.

In a piece for Time Magazine, friends and pals of Kate have revealed that the mom-of-three will change the direction of monarchy.

The article read: "‘Kate will be a queen who really listens’ - by palace insiders."

Speaking about the statement, Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell has now revealed: "Did those 'close long-term friends' of William and Kate have their approval to talk?"

Platell wrote: “Did Kate and William, in fact, sanction this article in The Times Magazine about her intentions when she becomes Queen? We may never know, but even if they did not, it is surely ill-advised of their close circle to talk about her future in this way.”

"Kate would never have intended any slight against Camilla, of course. But I can't be the only person to think that this emphasis on her queenly qualities is a slap in the face for the present Queen,” she noted.

