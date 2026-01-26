Sarah Ferguson suffering emotionally jarring brush with reality as exile draws near

66-year-old Sarah Ferguson’s move-out date from Royal Lodge has been inching closer, with each passing day and it appears her nerves are starting to get the better of her, because even though she has been divorced from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for decades now, she has continued to reside alongside him in the 30-bedroom property of Royal Lodge.

But now, it seems her fears are starting to creep up, according to a well placed insider who reveals that she feels “doomed” to settle into a home that is more humble than what she has been used to.

Whether that be from moving into her personally funded abode or Princess Beatrice’s ‘granny annexe’ in Oxfordshire, its said that “the prospect of leaving Royal Lodge has been emotionally jarring for Sarah, as it represents the end of a long period of stability in her life.”

Allegedly she also feels more so that it is due to circumstances that she deems ‘beyond her control’ which are forcing her hand, and prompting her into humbler considerations because she has limited choices and little room to maneuver.”

However, as the source puts it “from a purely practical standpoint, the arrangement makes a great deal of sense.” Because “it allows Sarah to be near her daughter and remain part of daily family life, while still giving everyone their own space and privacy.”

Plus for those unversed, the ex-Duchess’ bond with her granddaughter Sienna is, on the side “excited by the thought of being nearby and involved in her everyday life,” despite the circumstances that have led so such a decision.

As for her other daughter, with Eugenie spending much of her time in Portugal, they admit that for the royal being based close to Beatrice feels like “the most emotionally grounding option” even though it represents a “major shift from how she has been living.”