Meghan Markle stirs 'anxiety' in Royal circles with her UK comeback

Meghan Markle has seemingly created chaos amongst Royals with her possible UK return, it is revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is set to make a comeback to her husband’s homeland in the coming years, has given sheer anxiety to people associated to the Royal circles.

One royal source told Radar Online: “This would not be a low-key visit. When Meghan arrives, everything becomes louder, faster, and more complicated.

“Staff across several households are already preparing for disruption.”

They noted: “People are bracing themselves because the Sussexes do nothing by halves, and Meghan in particular brings an entire ecosystem with her.

“This will be utter chaos and everyone is already bracing themselves for the 'full Meghan experience' when it comes to the headlines that will come out of this,” they said.