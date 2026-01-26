Meghan Markle stirs 'anxiety' in Royal circles with her UK comeback
Meghan Markle's return to the UK has worried people in the Royal institution
Meghan Markle has seemingly created chaos amongst Royals with her possible UK return, it is revealed.
The Duchess of Sussex, who is set to make a comeback to her husband’s homeland in the coming years, has given sheer anxiety to people associated to the Royal circles.
One royal source told Radar Online: “This would not be a low-key visit. When Meghan arrives, everything becomes louder, faster, and more complicated.
“Staff across several households are already preparing for disruption.”
They noted: “People are bracing themselves because the Sussexes do nothing by halves, and Meghan in particular brings an entire ecosystem with her.
“This will be utter chaos and everyone is already bracing themselves for the 'full Meghan experience' when it comes to the headlines that will come out of this,” they said.
-
Princess Beatrice leaves for US?
-
Andrew sends powerful message to King Charles, Prince William: 'Never look back'
-
Meghan's co-star calls for strike against ICE over Alex Pretti
-
King Charles concerns forced Donald Trump to backtrack on NATO remarks
-
Prince William 'strongly' opposed as King Charles could reopen old wounds
-
Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's embarrassing doc premiere at Sundance
-
Kate Middleton guarding private life 'carefully' amid disturbing rumours about William
-
Where is Sarah Ferguson hiding out currently as she continues to face uncertain future?
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disturb William’s peace with major move
-
King Charles quietly considering 'dramatic, deeply personal' move for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-
King Charles makes unreasonable demand of Kate Middleton in shock move
-
Princess Kate shows 'unique superpower' with major health update