King Charles gets stuck between a rock and a hard place with Trump: ‘Has to be careful with words’

King Charles has been walking a tightrope that many say is a job know one would want to swap, especially former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond because when talking to The Mirror she delivered this exact verdict.

She posed the question right off the bat and said, “honestly, who would want the King‘s job? The diplomatic tightrope he now has to walk to keep the so-called special relationship with the United States on track must be daunting.” That too keeping in mind the fact that Trump ‘flip-flops’ in his opinion of the British Prime Minister and most recently was even seen “hurling quite personal insults at him.”

Moreover, the British Royal Family has stayed far away from British politics, so “if the King and Queen do indeed head to the States in the next few weeks, the pressure on them both will be intense,” she also pointed out.

Especially since in doing so “they will be dealing with a man with a hugely inflated ego who seems set on bringing the world to the brink of another global war.”

A bit later into the conversation the expert even went as far as to reference how the monarch himself must feel at the moment because in her view he must sometimes think: “‘Just give me a break!' He has had so much to contend with in these early years of his reign: the Harry problem, the Andrew crisis, his own cancer diagnosis and now this dangerous conflict. I’m sure it’s not how he envisaged it would turn out when he became King.”

But the double edged sword in all this would be that “Trump worships at the altar of the British monarchy, and perhaps the King is one of the few people he might listen to. But Charles is not a politician and must remain above politics, so he will have to choose his words very carefully.”

Before concluding she also added, “Fortunately, he is skilled in diplomacy – just as his mother was – and perhaps by flattering Trump‘s ego and honouring the celebrations of 250 years of independence, the King can smooth over the troubled waters currently buffeting UK/US relations.”