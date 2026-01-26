Brooklyn Beckham takes a page from Prince Harry’s book for the nuclear button

Growing up in the spotlight to celebrity parents like David and Victoria Beckham seems to have had a monumental impact on the kids, especially Brooklyn Beckham who recently exposed the shocking family rules the family had to live by.

Whether they be dropping everything at the drop of a hat for family pictures, or the issues his wife Nicola Peltz had with his mom when it was time to make her wedding dress—the aspiring chef’s Instagram stories revealed it all.

Now though a royal commentator has come forward with her take on the Beckham son, and has even taken it one step further to compare him to Prince Harry who has grown up in the public eye since the early hours of his birth, due to his status as a prince of the United Kingdom of Great Britain.

Royal commentator, Afua Acheampong-Hagan is that expert in question and she discussed all this with The Mirror.

According to her findings, the life Prince Harry and Brooklyn have lived, clearly has come at a cost because “you've got two powerful families that want to protect their brands, two sons who have just decided to do what they want, who have married a woman that they love.”

Moreover, to drive the point home she also added that there are “two sons who have decided to speak their truth and not keep the secrets and they've decided to lift that gilded curtain and they both don't seem to mind if that goes nuclear and good for them.”

The outlet has even referenced a counsellor, lecturer and clinical supervisor named Georgina Sturmer, who says “growing up in the public eye can have an enormous impact on our sense of identity and self-esteem.”

Whether that be due to the knowledge that each and every step taken, every move made is cataloged by the media, especially if the people in question have no control over the way in which thier lives are shared.

“Which is the often the case if we are born into this type of celebrity or fame,” she admitted.