King Charles’ particular and peculiar tastes for his dining tables laid bare

King Charles has very strict rules for his dining room and some of his biggest no-goes have just been brought to light, at the shock of many.

Reportedly King Charles has ‘very clear dislikes’ when it comes to food. “He is super-picky, and chocolate, coffee and garlic are all off the table for him, which means chefs have to plan every menu around those restrictions and ensure none of those flavors appear anywhere near his plate.”

Reportedly, “many people are taken aback when they hear it, but those ingredients are an absolute no-go.” Whether it be “anything involving chocolate, a coffee course or dishes dominated by garlic,” they are ruled out immediately.

Furthermore The King is said to leave ‘no room’ for ambiguity at all and is clear about what he refuses to eat.

His habits not only extend to food but also to his table essentials because whenever he attends a formal dinner, Charles “insists” on having a “small collection of personal items set out at his place. One that ‘always’ has to include “a silver container of special sea salt and a particular cushion he prefers to sit on for comfort and posture.”

Not only that, “He insists on having a side salad with every single meal, and the preparation has to meet very specific standards. Even the smallest change in how it is assembled or presented does not go unnoticed by him,” they revealed before signing off.