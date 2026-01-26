Sarah Ferguson’s agenda behind choosing Beatrice get exposed: ‘She’s planning a return’

After having rebuilt her image nearly multiple times now, sources warn Sarah Ferguson is not a woman who is willing to retreat from the public eye permanently, especially since she was able to come back from the cheating scandal that cost her her marriage to then-Prince Andrew.

Insight into how her current circumstances are being taken in stride, a palace aide says “there is a strong feeling that this marks a definitive end to a long chapter of her life.”

However, as a separate source puts it, Sarah has absolutely “no intention of retreating entirely from public life” and “still hopes to maintain a professional presence in the U.K.”

And in terms of hitting two birds with one stone they reveal, “basing herself discreetly near her daughter allows her to stay anchored while remaining accessible to potential work, even if her lifestyle is now far more modest than in the past,” they said before signing off.

However, even though her current situation has turned out very different from how Sarah once “envisioned” this chapter of her life unfolding the source admits, “even so, she has accepted the situation and is focused on adapting and making the most of the options she has left.”