Extent of Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie’s predicament at Andrew rips through

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein and the questions it caused have become major points of contention for the Royal Family, as has been seen for months, but what is often left out is the couple’s daughters.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are the two daughters of the former Duke of York who lost his title of prince, his dukedom and even his military titles and honors because of his connection and vehement denial of association to the convicted sex offender.

Now, a royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has brought the spotlight on the sisters who seem to be placed in an impossible situation.

While speaking to GB News he’s come forward and claims, “The Yorks have always been a close-knit family” but “that isn't the case any longer, and with precisely Eugenie, what contact she has with her parents.”

What is pertinent to mention about the sisters’ 2025 is that as members of the Royal Family, albeit not senior or working, “both [princesses] have taken on charities, new charities in the last year, both of them are happily married, with families, with jobs, and both of them have a family.”

One of them is even the chancellor of state and could step in for King Charles should he require it and that is why the expert feels “it's impossible for both princesses.

A similar sentiment has come form royal author Ingrid Seward as well and she shared it with The Sun when she pointed out how even Andrew wants his daughters to remain in the royal fold, as was seen on Christmas Day when they joined the walk about with King Charles.

She claims, “Andrew said to them 'you have to go'. He wants to know what's going on and what people are saying about him” and this makes them “Andrew's only passport into the Royal Family now.”