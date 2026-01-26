Natalie Portman says her kids skip even her 'Star Wars' films: Here's why

Natalie Portman's kids are not fond of watching her big screen roles, including the iconic Star Wars films, and she "appreciates" the reason behind it.

The 44-year-old actress, who shares son Aleph, 14, and daughter Amelia, eight, with her ex husband, Benjamin Millepied, revealed that her kids are not interested in seeing her movies.

The Avengers: Endgame actress told E! News at The Gallerist premiere at Sundance, “My kids are so resistant to seeing anything that I’m in.”

“I was always like, ‘Yeah, if you want to see it, like if some of your friends have seen it or whatever.’ And they were like “’No, thanks.’”

Portman revealed the reason behind this is that her kids just want to see the Oscar winner, just as their mother.

“They kind of just want to see me as me, which I appreciate," she added.

However, Portman's kids showed interest in the animated movie, Arco, which she produced.

She revealed in a previous chat with People how the kids' movie, which recently gained an Oscar nomination, feels relatable to her kids.

Natalie shared the film's futuristic topic "raised so many interesting conversations from why the parents are holograms and not at home to, of course, the climate challenges that the kids face in it, to some of the solutions that the kids come up with, like 'Is that really possible in life, living on platforms above the earth to let the earth rest?'"

"Things like that are amazing conversations I got to have with the kids because of the movie."

The doting mom of two added, "The story dealt with very pressing issues and offered so much inspiration and hope and encouragement of imagination for children."

"I think that it takes kids very seriously. It doesn't try and gloss over things. Kids are living through all of these experiences right now, and I think need to be talked to with a lot of respect," she noted.