Justin Baldoni's dad declares 'truth and justice will prevail' amid Blake Lively legal drama

Justin Baldoni's dad, Sam Baldoni, is standing still with his son amid his legal fight with Blake Lively, which the proud father appeared to be referring to as "injustice" in a touching birthday tribute.

Sam took to his Instagram account to mark Justin's 42nd birthday and gushed over the It Ends With Us actor in a detailed note.

"I am so proud of my son for the man he has become and how he never stops learning about life, about love, about family and friendship and about how to show up for the people he cares about most," Sam began.

Recalling Justin's birth, the proud dad noted, “Being a new dad, I had no idea what to expect when Justin was born. His birth (our first) was not easy. [My wife] Sharon spent 34+hours in labor and we ended up [having a] cesarean. As a result, I got to hold him first and was able to put his little face against his mom’s cheek.”

“It was a spiritual, very exhilarating close to God kind of experience. This little guy filled our home with such joy all those years ago and to this day his presence lights up not only our lives, but all those around him.”

He also took a moment to rave about Justin's wife, Emily Baldoni, for being "his truly perfect partner."

Justin Baldoni's mother's birthday note for him

Justin's doting mom, Sharon Baldoni, also penned down a sweet birthday tribute, writing, "I never imagined I would see the words, ‘Justice for Justin’ from people all over the world in support of my son. I thank you all from the depth of my soul to those who have championed him to this point in these difficult times."

The trial of Blake’s legal case against Justin is set to start on May 18.