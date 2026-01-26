Cole Tucker announces gender of second child with Vanessa Hudgens

Cole Tucker has confirmed the gender of his and Vanessa Hudgens’ second child two months after the couple quietly welcomed their newest addition.

Speaking on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast on Jan. 13, the retired MLB player, 29, revealed that the couple now has “one of each” after host Rob Bradford asked whether they had welcomed a son or daughter.

This confirms the birth of a baby girl, joining their 18-month-old son. Neither Tucker nor Hudgens, 37, has shared their children’s names or photos publicly.

Joking about life as a father of two, Tucker said, “I’m in the fight,” before opening up about parenting and family life.

He said their toddler son has already surprised him by swinging and throwing left-handed as well as shown interest in several activities, including T-ball, golf, basketball, and music.

Tucker explained that he and Hudgens are focused on giving exposure rather than building expectations. "My wife and I want to expose him to as much as we can, you know?" Tucker explained. "We just want to show him everything, and whatever he wants to do, we'll support him. [If he wants] to be a dentist, sell something, be a school teacher, or be a rock star, it's all good. We're very open-minded."

Reflecting on his own upbringing, Tucker said he does not want his son to feel pressure to follow in his footsteps as a professional athlete. “That pressure and anxiety would suck,” he said, stressing that any future ambition should come from genuine interest, not obligation.

Tucker, who retired from professional baseball in 2024 after stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies, and Los Angeles Angels, is set to resume his role as an MLB Network Radio host this April.

He and Hudgens, who married in 2023, recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary.