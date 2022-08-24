PAPA plans to construct 1000 water centres

LAHORE:Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA) has planned to construct 1000 clean drinking water centres in Punjab during the next two months.

In this regard, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Housing Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here on Tuesday. He said clean drinking water will be provided to the public through water centres. Aslam Iqbal directed PAPA to work on emergency basis to complete these water centres within the stipulated time. He said clean drinking water was the basic right of people. Further, salt water in Punjab will be purified through treatment plants, he said adding providing clean and safe water was one of the top priorities of the present government.