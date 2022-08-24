Transfers, postings

LAHORE:The Punjab govt has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of the following officers on Tuesday.

According to the notification, DGPR Mansoor Ahmad has been posted as Additional Secretary Information and Culture Dept. He will also hold additional charge of the Secretary Information. Meanwhile, Additional Secretary Information Rao Parvez Akhtar was directed to report to S&GAD. Deputy Director Punjab Council of Arts Punjab Afraz Ahmad was transferred and posted as DGPR on a deputation basis. Moreover, CM Office Deputy Secretary Awais Nawaz was transferred and posted as DS Literac, DS CMO Farhat Farooq was posted as DS Higher Education, DD Anti-Corruption Bahawalnagar Jam Muhammad Aslam and DD ACE

Bahawalpur Zahoor Awan were also directed to report to S&GAD.

Asad Ali Ch and Naeem Afzal, both at the disposal of the CMO, were also directed to report to S&GAD. Services of Humaira Irshad were relieved from Punjab to join in Sindh govt. 19 cops transferred: IG Punjab Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of 19 police officers.

Mansoor ul Hassan has been posted as SDPO Gowalmandi Lahore, Shaukjat Ali as DSP Dolphin Squad Civil Lines Lahore, Abdullah Ihsan as SDPO North Cantt Lahore, Fakhr Bashir as SDPO Chung Lahore, Amir Abbas as SDPO Garden Town Lahore, Razakar Hussain as DSP Headquarters Narowal, Aftab Ahmed as SDPO Shorkot Jhang, M Anwar as DSP Headquarters Pakpattan, Abdul Rehman as SDPO Sahiwal Sargodha, and Tanveer Amjad has been posted as SDPO Sadar Jhang. Services of M Waseem and Atia Naheed have been placed at the disposal of DIG Traffic Punjab and services of Asif Rashid and Mehmood Ahmed at the dispoal of Addl IGP South Punjab. Services of Masood Javed, Shamshad Khalid, and M Ajmal have been placed at the disposal of Addl IGP Special Branch Punjab and services of Azhar Husain at the disposal of Addl IG PPHP Punjab. Services of Anam Tajamal CPO Punjab Lahore have been placed at the disposal of CPO Punjab Lahore.