Pakistan at 100?

Pakistan’s ongoing political and economic turmoil coincided last week with celebrations surrounding the country’s 75th anniversary, prompting a powerful question: exactly what must be done to lift Pakistan’s prospects to turn the corner by the time the country celebrates its first 100 years of existence in 2047? In brief, the answer to that compelling question lies in undertaking a range of fundamental changes, effectively creating a new way of life for Pakistan.

Since its creation, Pakistan’s politics has become increasingly dominated by a self-serving elite with little or no regard for the mainstream population. In sharp contrast to the vision of Pakistan’s founding fathers, politics today appears to have become squarely caught in the grip of this moneyed elite representing a range of interests, from influential quarters across the rural belt to industrial and business interests in urban centers. Together, this diverse group of individuals have joined hands to become detached from the bulk of Pakistan’s population. It is hardly surprising that policies under Pakistan’s successive governments have increasingly shifted over time to serve the interests of the few rather than the most.

In one of the most frequently cited examples of a shift away from protection of public interest, the journey travelled by the Senate, Pakistan’s upper house of parliament, repeatedly comes up to underline a growing political disconnect from the mainstream. The founding fathers of Pakistan’s constitution of 1973 imagined the upper house of parliament as a model forum that could provide representation to members of the middle class including well trained individuals with expertise in different areas. Tragically however, reports in recent years of nominations for the Senate being sold at hefty sums by nominating political parties have effectively demolished the idea of at least one house in a bicameral representative structure being unquestionably committed to public service.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s economy for months has been surrounded by warnings from analysts of a possible default on foreign debt repayments, unless the country can undertake unprecedented reforms. Over time, warnings of a default have been set aside as Pakistan has re-established its ties with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). That relationship is expected to mature on Monday (August 29) when the IMF’s board of executive directors are due to meet in Washington to discuss Pakistan’s request for receiving approximately $1.2 billion.

Yet, a return to the IMF’s fold still leaves Pakistan badly exposed to a series of unattended economic challenges. Though Pakistan has avoided a default on its foreign debt repayments, the country’s economy remains in a far from satisfactory shape. One of the biggest challenges confronting the country remains its failure to address major gaps in the quality of daily lives for the bulk of its population.

Fundamental needs such as access to quality healthcare and education cannot be taken for granted for the mainstream population. Often, such needs are met but only through exorbitant costs which place them beyond the reach of individuals with average incomes. Other essential needs such as personal security and rule of law in daily lives cannot be taken for granted.

Meanwhile over time, a failure to improve the quality of governance has caused a dangerous disconnect between the rulers and the ruled. In parts of Pakistan, a breakdown of law and order with dissent leading to increasingly vocal calls for breaking away from the state, arguably have stemmed from large segments of the population feeling disenfranchised. Individuals or communities caught in such a state need to be brought back in the fold of the Pakistani state.

Though dissent leading to violence sometimes must be tackled with the use of force, it is also vital for the state to take other steps to promote national unity. Overcoming a popular sense of deprivation must eventually stand at the center of key national policies to improve overall harmony.

And last but not the least, Pakistan’s vital national goals must include a commitment to improve ties with the country’s neighbours as well as partners among countries in its near and distant region. As witnessed in recent times leading up to the coming Monday’s expected release of IMF funds, Pakistan has been helped by some of its key friends – notably China, Saudi Arabia and Qatar – to avoid defaulting on its foreign debt payments. Yet, it is equally vital to appreciate that national stability remains anchored upon primarily stabilizing a country’s internal dynamics before it can begin to exert greater influence in its foreign relations.

Beyond the pitfalls surrounding Pakistan’s outlook, hope for the country comes from its many achievements. Though broken in two in the wake of Pakistan’s war with India in 1971, the country re-emerged in later decades as a nuclear power backed by continuing indigenization in production of key military hardware. Alone, these elements of power may necessarily solve Pakistan’s many challenges, though they provide hope for success in other vital areas too.

The writer is an Islamabad-basedjournalist who writes on political and economic affairs. He can be reached at: farhanbokhari@gmail.com