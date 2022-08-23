Pak Army to assist Qatar on FIFA World Cup security

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa is greeted by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. — Photo: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army will assist Qatar with security in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 being held in the Middle Eastern country.

The approval was given by the federal cabinet to the Pakistan Army-Qatar agreement on providing assistance during the mega football event. The world cup will be played from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar. The Gulf country will be hosting the extravaganza for the very first time.

Earlier. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said who used to deliver lectures on the law he himself is escaping from it. Marriyum Aurangzeb said this while addressing a press conference here on Monday.

Commenting on the political state of affairs in the country, she said foreign funding against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has proved wherein they kept on escaping the accountability for eight years and now he is trying to create chaos and unrest in the country by spreading his fake and baseless narrative. She went on to say that their claim of being truthful and honest has now been evaporated as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had declared them as foreign agents, she added.



The minister said that Imran Khan has been caught to be involved in robbery besides the five affidavits. She said when investigation was initiated Imran Khan didn’t present himself for it and contrary to this he threatened a lady judge of dire consequences. Why no suo motu notice was taken on this serious matter, she questioned.

The minister said that cash assistance is being provided to the flood-victims on the directions of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. She said that Rs25,000 cash is being provided to the flood-affected people under the Benazir Income Support Programme. The cash assistance will provide immediate relief to the flood-affected people enabling them to procure medicines and food items on their own, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the prime minister has also directed the Finance Division to release a fund of Rs5 billion for relief measures in the flood-hit areas. A joint survey in collaboration of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial authorities has begun to assess the damage caused to houses as well as the number of deaths in the flood related incidents, she added.

She said that Rs1 million as compensation is being provided to the bereaved families of every person who died due to the recent floods in the country.