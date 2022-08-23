S Arabia sends relief goods for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki has said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are enjoying close relations and the kingdom has always stood by Pakistan in every difficult time whenever needed, especially in adversities.

The cooperation between the two brotherly countries encompasses all walks of life and it is bound to enhance further in the future.The ambassador was speaking on the occasion of dispatching relief goods for flood victims in various parts of Pakistan under the auspices of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief). It dispatched 100 emergency relief trucks carrying 950 tons of essential food items to flood-affected areas to meet the needs of people. Ten thousand food packages will help flood-affected people living in 17 districts of all the four provinces. Each food package comprises essential food items; weighing 95kg (80kg flour, 5-litre cooking oil, 5kg sugar, 5kg Daal Chana), which is sufficient for a family for the whole month. According to the Saudi mission here, the food bags will be distributed in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and local governments. More than 70,000 people will benefit from this emergency relief.

Speaking on the occasion, NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz thanked the Saudi ambassador, the director KSRelief and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their generous and timely support for flood victims.

The mission has reminded that the KSRelief has already distributed 5,000 food packages among flood-affected people in Balochistan. This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The centre has dispatched 3rd emergency relief convoy for flood victims.