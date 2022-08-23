Daesh militant killed in operation

PESHAWAR: A Daesh militant carrying Rs 2 million head money was killed during an operation in an area on the boundary between Bajaur and Lower Dir districts, officials said.
They said Hayat Muhammad alias Salman was a terrorist commander involved in a number of attacks.The officials said CTD and local police, while acting over a tipoff, conducted a raid in the area in the area where he was present.
An exchange of fire took place, said the official. He added that after the firing stopped the teams found the body of Hayat along with explosives and ammunition.The officials said other terrorists escaped.
