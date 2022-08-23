Zero-tolerance

It is time to take firm action against those who harass women in public; condemnations alone are no longer enough. Recently, two foreign women were harassed by a gang of four men in the Shakarparian Hills area of Islamabad during Independence Day celebrations. Incidences of harassment were also reported at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan on the same day.
There is a sickening tolerance for such immoral behaviour in this country. In 2021, then PM Imran Khan even implied that women were to blame for these criminal acts if they dress ‘provocatively’, claiming that men are not robots. What more is needed to reinforce our tolerance of immoral behaviour towards women?
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
This year heavy rains have devastated our country and as a result, many people have lost their homes, incomes and...
The Sindh government is considering making significant changes to the requirements for the appointment of Vice...
Karachi has suffered greatly due to the recent rainfall. After the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board laid the new...
The entire Sindh government, particularly the ruling party, seems oblivious to the plight of the flood victims and is...
China and the United States are at loggerheads over the question of Taiwan – an estranged Chinese province. The...
Over the years, the condition of Shikarpur has greatly declined in terms of drainage and sanitation. Due to the recent...
Comments