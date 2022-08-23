Zero-tolerance

It is time to take firm action against those who harass women in public; condemnations alone are no longer enough. Recently, two foreign women were harassed by a gang of four men in the Shakarparian Hills area of Islamabad during Independence Day celebrations. Incidences of harassment were also reported at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan on the same day.

There is a sickening tolerance for such immoral behaviour in this country. In 2021, then PM Imran Khan even implied that women were to blame for these criminal acts if they dress ‘provocatively’, claiming that men are not robots. What more is needed to reinforce our tolerance of immoral behaviour towards women?

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore