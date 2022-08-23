Agent provocateur

China and the United States are at loggerheads over the question of Taiwan – an estranged Chinese province. The recent visit of the US House of Representatives’ speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan added fuel to the fire. In response, China staged fresh military exercises near its disgruntled province. The US took strong exception to these drills.

The US appears to be doing nothing but fishing for trouble these days. First, it instigated the Russo-Ukraine crisis, leading to the deaths of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians while jeopardizing global food and energy supplies. It forgot all its previous assurances and assertions that Ukraine would not be left to face the far more powerful Russians alone and yet no American soldier has died in Ukraine. Taiwan will likely suffer the same fate if it maintains its current course. Taiwan must change its belligerent policy and sit for a constructive dialogue with China to settle the decades-long dispute amicably.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob