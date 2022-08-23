Agent provocateur

China and the United States are at loggerheads over the question of Taiwan – an estranged Chinese province. The recent visit of the US House of Representatives’ speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan added fuel to the fire. In response, China staged fresh military exercises near its disgruntled province. The US took strong exception to these drills.
The US appears to be doing nothing but fishing for trouble these days. First, it instigated the Russo-Ukraine crisis, leading to the deaths of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians while jeopardizing global food and energy supplies. It forgot all its previous assurances and assertions that Ukraine would not be left to face the far more powerful Russians alone and yet no American soldier has died in Ukraine. Taiwan will likely suffer the same fate if it maintains its current course. Taiwan must change its belligerent policy and sit for a constructive dialogue with China to settle the decades-long dispute amicably.
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Zhob
This year heavy rains have devastated our country and as a result, many people have lost their homes, incomes and...
It is time to take firm action against those who harass women in public; condemnations alone are no longer enough....
The Sindh government is considering making significant changes to the requirements for the appointment of Vice...
Karachi has suffered greatly due to the recent rainfall. After the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board laid the new...
The entire Sindh government, particularly the ruling party, seems oblivious to the plight of the flood victims and is...
Over the years, the condition of Shikarpur has greatly declined in terms of drainage and sanitation. Due to the recent...
Comments