Back to school

Perhaps former prime minister Imran Khan does not believe in the separation of functions of legislature, judiciary and the executive. Recently, he appears to be implying that the neutrals should have intervened on his behalf during the vote of no-confidence that led to his ouster from power.

Should the institutions meddle in each other’s jurisdictions to support one political party over the rest? The former PM appears to require a lesson in constitutional governance.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad